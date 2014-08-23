Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir 4-5 Stirling Albion

Stirling Albion edged out Stenhousemuir in goal-laden affair at Ochilview Park.

Bryan Hodge opened for the hosts before Stirling levelled through Craig Wedderburn's header.

Sean Dickson put Stenny back in front but goals from Gordon Smith and Sandy Cunningham turned the match in the visitors' favour.

Darren Smith netted Albion's fourth, Hodge pulled one back, Smith got his second and Craig Comrie's own goal completed the scoring.

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Fleming
  • 3Lithgow
  • 4McMillan
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Summers
  • 8Faulds
  • 10DicksonSubstituted forSluddenat 78'minutes
  • 6Hodge
  • 9Grehan
  • 7ReidSubstituted forMcMenaminat 66'minutes
  • 11WattBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMillarat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Greacen
  • 14Duncan
  • 15Millar
  • 16Sludden
  • 17Shaw
  • 18McMenamin
  • 19Millar

Stirling

  • 1Paterson
  • 3Forsyth
  • 2Hamilton
  • 4Smith
  • 5Wedderburn
  • 11WeirSubstituted forMcCluneat 72'minutes
  • 7Smith
  • 6Smith
  • 8Comrie
  • 9SmithSubstituted forCoultat 86'minutes
  • 10CunninghamSubstituted forCreaneyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Fulton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Coult
  • 17Reidford
  • 18McGeachie
  • 19McClune
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
613

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Wedderburn.

Goal!

Own Goal by Craig Comrie, Stirling Albion. Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.

Attempt missed. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).

Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lewis Coult replaces Gordon Smith.

Foul by Ross McMillan (Stenhousemuir).

Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Millar (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).

Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. James Creaney replaces Sandy Cunningham.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Paul Sludden replaces Sean Dickson.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Martin Grehan.

Attempt blocked. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Millar.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. David McClune replaces Graham Weir.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Stirling Albion 5. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darren Smith.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Millar replaces Josh Watt.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Jamie Reid.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Stirling Albion 4. Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 4. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Forsyth.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 3. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darren L. Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 2. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33006159
2Morton32016246
3Brechin31203215
4Peterhead31114314
5Dunfermline31113214
6Forfar31113304
7Stirling311178-14
8Stenhousemuir310256-13
9Stranraer302137-42
10Airdrieonians300306-60
