Stenhousemuir 4-5 Stirling Albion

Stirling Albion edged out Stenhousemuir in goal-laden affair at Ochilview Park.

Bryan Hodge opened for the hosts before Stirling levelled through Craig Wedderburn's header.

Sean Dickson put Stenny back in front but goals from Gordon Smith and Sandy Cunningham turned the match in the visitors' favour.

Darren Smith netted Albion's fourth, Hodge pulled one back, Smith got his second and Craig Comrie's own goal completed the scoring.