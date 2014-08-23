Match ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.
Stenhousemuir 4-5 Stirling Albion
Stirling Albion edged out Stenhousemuir in goal-laden affair at Ochilview Park.
Bryan Hodge opened for the hosts before Stirling levelled through Craig Wedderburn's header.
Sean Dickson put Stenny back in front but goals from Gordon Smith and Sandy Cunningham turned the match in the visitors' favour.
Darren Smith netted Albion's fourth, Hodge pulled one back, Smith got his second and Craig Comrie's own goal completed the scoring.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Fleming
- 3Lithgow
- 4McMillan
- 2Meechan
- 5Summers
- 8Faulds
- 10DicksonSubstituted forSluddenat 78'minutes
- 6Hodge
- 9Grehan
- 7ReidSubstituted forMcMenaminat 66'minutes
- 11WattBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMillarat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Greacen
- 14Duncan
- 15Millar
- 16Sludden
- 17Shaw
- 18McMenamin
- 19Millar
Stirling
- 1Paterson
- 3Forsyth
- 2Hamilton
- 4Smith
- 5Wedderburn
- 11WeirSubstituted forMcCluneat 72'minutes
- 7Smith
- 6Smith
- 8Comrie
- 9SmithSubstituted forCoultat 86'minutes
- 10CunninghamSubstituted forCreaneyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fulton
- 14Robertson
- 15Creaney
- 16Coult
- 17Reidford
- 18McGeachie
- 19McClune
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 613
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Wedderburn.
Goal!
Own Goal by Craig Comrie, Stirling Albion. Stenhousemuir 4, Stirling Albion 5.
Attempt missed. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).
Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lewis Coult replaces Gordon Smith.
Foul by Ross McMillan (Stenhousemuir).
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Millar (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. James Creaney replaces Sandy Cunningham.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Paul Sludden replaces Sean Dickson.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Martin Grehan.
Attempt blocked. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Millar.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. David McClune replaces Graham Weir.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Stirling Albion 5. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darren Smith.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Millar replaces Josh Watt.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Jamie Reid.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Stirling Albion 4. Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 4. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Forsyth.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 3. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darren L. Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 2. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.