Match ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 2.
Stranraer 2-2 Brechin City
Stranraer fought back from two goals down to claim a draw with Brechin City in Scottish League One.
Colin Hamilton opened the scoring for Brechin with a neat header before Craig Molloy drilled expertly beyond Stranraer goalkeeper Chris Fahey.
Those two first-half goals set the hosts back but Adam Forde's drive reduced their deficit.
And Stephen Stirling was in the right place at the right time to complete the comeback with seconds to go.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Fahey
- 7Robertson
- 11Winter
- 5McKeown
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Rumsby
- 8GallagherSubstituted forMcCloskeyat 88'minutes
- 3MarenghiSubstituted forStirlingat 57'minutes
- 10Longworth
- 9MalcolmBooked at 64mins
- 6AitkenSubstituted forFordeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Stirling
- 14Forde
- 15Longridge
- 16McCloskey
- 17Deazaley
- 18Tobin
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McCormackBooked at 86mins
- 3Hamilton
- 8Molloy
- 5McCormack
- 4McLean
- 7TroutenSubstituted forThomsonat 58'minutes
- 6FuscoSubstituted forCameronat 84'minutes
- 9Jackson
- 10Tapping
- 11BarrSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Thomson
- 15McLauchlan
- 16Cameron
- 17Jackson
- 18O'Neil
- 21Tough
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 432
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 2.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Brechin City 2. Stephen Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt missed. Stephen Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Stranraer).
Robert Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Sam McCloskey replaces Grant Gallagher.
Stephen Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jamie McCormack (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McCormack (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Gary Fusco.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris Fahey.
Attempt saved. Frank McKeown (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Molloy (Brechin City).
Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Hand ball by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stranraer).
Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Frank McKeown (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Brechin City).
Adam Forde (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Gerry McLauchlan replaces Bobby Barr.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren McCormack.
Booking
Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.