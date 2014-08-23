Stranraer 2-2 Brechin City

Stranraer fought back from two goals down to claim a draw with Brechin City in Scottish League One.

Colin Hamilton opened the scoring for Brechin with a neat header before Craig Molloy drilled expertly beyond Stranraer goalkeeper Chris Fahey.

Those two first-half goals set the hosts back but Adam Forde's drive reduced their deficit.

And Stephen Stirling was in the right place at the right time to complete the comeback with seconds to go.