Berwick Rangers 5-0 East Stirlingshire

Berwick Rangers moved second in League Two with a resounding home win over 10-man East Stirlingshire.

Lee Currie hit a superb 30-yard effort into the top corner and player-manager Colin Cameron bagged a goal with a 20-yard drive after the break.

Darren Lavery added a third off the inside of the post before Michael Bolochoweckyj saw red for Shire after elbowing Paul Willis.

Scott Dalziel and John Fairburn goals added to East Stirling's misery.