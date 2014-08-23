Match ends, Berwick Rangers 5, East Stirling 0.
Berwick Rangers 5-0 East Stirlingshire
Berwick Rangers moved second in League Two with a resounding home win over 10-man East Stirlingshire.
Lee Currie hit a superb 30-yard effort into the top corner and player-manager Colin Cameron bagged a goal with a 20-yard drive after the break.
Darren Lavery added a third off the inside of the post before Michael Bolochoweckyj saw red for Shire after elbowing Paul Willis.
Scott Dalziel and John Fairburn goals added to East Stirling's misery.
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 6HoskinsBooked at 43mins
- 4NotmanSubstituted forMillerat 49'minutes
- 5Fairbairn
- 2Jacobs
- 10Currie
- 11Gold
- 8CameronSubstituted forDargoat 79'minutes
- 3MaxwellSubstituted forDalzielat 68'minutes
- 9Lavery
- 7Willis
Substitutes
- 12Dargo
- 14Miller
- 15Currie
- 16Andrews
- 17Horribine
- 18Dalziel
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 4Townsley
- 3Shepherd
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 78mins
- 7VidlerSubstituted forShieldsat 75'minutes
- 8Brisbane
- 2Kinnaird
- 6MacGregor
- 11McCabeSubstituted forDoyleat 75'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forGreeneat 79'minutes
- 10McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Doyle
- 14Gilmour
- 15Shields
- 16Kay
- 17Shaw
- 18Greene
- 19Greenhill
- Referee:
- Mike Taylor
- Attendance:
- 509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 5, East Stirling 0.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Richard Barnard.
Attempt saved. Craig Dargo (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 5, East Stirling 0. Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Gold following a corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Brisbane.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 4, East Stirling 0. Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Dargo.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Connor Greene replaces Max Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Craig Dargo replaces Colin Cameron.
Dismissal
Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) is shown the red card.
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Martyn Shields replaces Billy Vidler.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Jay Doyle replaces Neil McCabe.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 3, East Stirling 0. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Dalziel.
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lloyd Kinnaird (East Stirling).
Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McKenna (East Stirling).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Scott Dalziel replaces Scott Maxwell.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, East Stirling 0. Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lee Currie following a set piece situation.
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling).
Foul by Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers).
Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Shepherd.
Attempt missed. David Gold (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. David McKenna (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Colin Cameron.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Colin Cameron.