Match ends, Elgin City 1, Clyde 0.
Elgin City 1-0 Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Craig Gunn's second goal of the season gave Elgin City a narrow victory over Clyde in Scottish League two.
Elgin dominated from the start with Gunn and fellow striker Shane Sutherland impressing.
And, having had several efforts saved by Jamie Barclay, Gunn got what proved to be the decisive goal when he converted Daniel Moore's cross.
Clyde pressed for parity but the Elgin defence marshalled by trialist Marvin Andrews kept their lead intact.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Fraser
- 2Beveridge
- 3FinlaysonBooked at 62mins
- 6Nicolson
- 4Cooper
- 5Trialist
- 9Cameron
- 8MacPhee
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forWynessat 87'minutes
- 7GunnSubstituted forBayneat 73'minutes
- 11MooreSubstituted forMacKenzieat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 12MacKenzie
- 14McHardy
- 15McLean
- 16Bayne
- 17Wyness
- 18Wojcik
- 21Black
Clyde
- 1Barclay
- 2Durie
- 3McKinnon
- 8SweeneySubstituted forMcColmat 56'minutes
- 4Marsh
- 5FrancesBooked at 76mins
- 7Ferguson
- 6Gray
- 11Watt
- 9DalySubstituted forMcManusat 82'minutes
- 10SinclairSubstituted forYoungat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Capuano
- 15McManus
- 16McQueen
- 17Rajovic
- 18McColm
- 19McGhee
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 603
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Clyde 0.
Attempt missed. Kevin Watt (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart McColm (Clyde).
Attempt blocked. Gordon Young (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Graham Bayne (Elgin City).
Ryan Frances (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Shane Sutherland.
Foul by Graham Bayne (Elgin City).
Gordon Young (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott McManus replaces Michael Daly.
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gray (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Daniel Moore.
Attempt blocked. David Gray (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Trialist (Elgin City).
Ross McKinnon (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Frances (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Frances (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Daniel Moore (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Daly (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Graham Bayne replaces Craig Gunn.
Foul by Gordon Young (Clyde).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Daly (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Gordon Young replaces David Sinclair.
Ryan Frances (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).
Booking
Gordon Finlayson (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gordon Finlayson (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross McKinnon.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.