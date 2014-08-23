Scottish League Two
Elgin1Clyde0

Elgin City 1-0 Clyde

Craig Gunn's second goal of the season gave Elgin City a narrow victory over Clyde in Scottish League two.

Elgin dominated from the start with Gunn and fellow striker Shane Sutherland impressing.

And, having had several efforts saved by Jamie Barclay, Gunn got what proved to be the decisive goal when he converted Daniel Moore's cross.

Clyde pressed for parity but the Elgin defence marshalled by trialist Marvin Andrews kept their lead intact.

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Fraser
  • 2Beveridge
  • 3FinlaysonBooked at 62mins
  • 6Nicolson
  • 4Cooper
  • 5Trialist
  • 9Cameron
  • 8MacPhee
  • 10SutherlandSubstituted forWynessat 87'minutes
  • 7GunnSubstituted forBayneat 73'minutes
  • 11MooreSubstituted forMacKenzieat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12MacKenzie
  • 14McHardy
  • 15McLean
  • 16Bayne
  • 17Wyness
  • 18Wojcik
  • 21Black

Clyde

  • 1Barclay
  • 2Durie
  • 3McKinnon
  • 8SweeneySubstituted forMcColmat 56'minutes
  • 4Marsh
  • 5FrancesBooked at 76mins
  • 7Ferguson
  • 6Gray
  • 11Watt
  • 9DalySubstituted forMcManusat 82'minutes
  • 10SinclairSubstituted forYoungat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Young
  • 14Capuano
  • 15McManus
  • 16McQueen
  • 17Rajovic
  • 18McColm
  • 19McGhee
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
603

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 1, Clyde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Clyde 0.

Attempt missed. Kevin Watt (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart McColm (Clyde).

Attempt blocked. Gordon Young (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Graham Bayne (Elgin City).

Ryan Frances (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Shane Sutherland.

Foul by Graham Bayne (Elgin City).

Gordon Young (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Scott McManus replaces Michael Daly.

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gray (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Daniel Moore.

Attempt blocked. David Gray (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Trialist (Elgin City).

Ross McKinnon (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ryan Frances (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Frances (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Daniel Moore (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Daly (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Graham Bayne replaces Craig Gunn.

Foul by Gordon Young (Clyde).

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Daly (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Gordon Young replaces David Sinclair.

Ryan Frances (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Booking

Gordon Finlayson (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gordon Finlayson (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross McKinnon.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33005149
2Berwick32019456
3Montrose22006156
4Albion32014226
5Elgin32013216
6Clyde21012203
7Queen's Park310224-23
8East Stirlingshire3102310-73
9East Fife300326-40
10Annan Athletic300315-40
