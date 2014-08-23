Elgin City 1-0 Clyde

From the section

Craig Gunn's second goal of the season gave Elgin City a narrow victory over Clyde in Scottish League two.

Elgin dominated from the start with Gunn and fellow striker Shane Sutherland impressing.

And, having had several efforts saved by Jamie Barclay, Gunn got what proved to be the decisive goal when he converted Daniel Moore's cross.

Clyde pressed for parity but the Elgin defence marshalled by trialist Marvin Andrews kept their lead intact.