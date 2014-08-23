Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 2.
Queen's Park 0-2 Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Arbroath top Scottish League Two after beating Queen's Park, making it a perfect start to the season for Allan Moore's side.
Scott McBride put the visitors ahead midway through the second half when he tapped home Simon Murray's cross.
And McBride set up substitute Jack Smith to double Abroath's advantage in stoppage time.
Queen's Park lacked punch throughout although Darren Miller had an effort ruled out for offside.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Quinn
- 6MacGregor
- 7Gibson
- 11Woods
- 2Mitchell
- 8MillerBooked at 60mins
- 4Berry
- 3GallacherSubstituted forWhartonat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 9McPhersonSubstituted forCarterat 86'minutes
- 10FraserSubstituted forMcElroyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Baty
- 16Wharton
- 17McElroy
- 18Burns
- 20Lochhead
Arbroath
- 1Crawford
- 2TravisSubstituted forJohnstoneat 58'minutes
- 5El-Zubaidi
- 3Whatley
- 4Nicoll
- 7Linn
- 11McBride
- 8HunterBooked at 59mins
- 6StewartBooked at 88mins
- 9McManusSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
- 10BuchanSubstituted forMurrayat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Murray
- 14Smith
- 15Fisher
- 16Scott
- 18Johnstone
- 19McWalter
- 20Morrison
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 2.
Jack Smith (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 2. Jack Smith (Arbroath) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McBride.
Booking
Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. John Carter replaces Ross McPherson.
Booking
Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Jack Smith (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Ross McPherson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Bryan Wharton replaces Ross Gallacher.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Jack Smith replaces Paul McManus.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran McElroy replaces Shaun Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 1. Scott McBride (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Murray.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gavin Mitchell.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tony Quinn.
Attempt saved. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Woods.
Booking
Darren Miller (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Booking
Adam Hunter (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Hunter (Arbroath).
Darren Miller (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Craig Johnstone replaces Michael Travis.
Gavin Mitchell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott McBride (Arbroath).
Foul by Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park).
Adam Hunter (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Simon Murray replaces Kevin Buchan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Arbroath 0.
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).
Darren Miller (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Hunter (Arbroath).