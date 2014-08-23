Queen's Park 0-2 Arbroath

From the section

Arbroath top Scottish League Two after beating Queen's Park, making it a perfect start to the season for Allan Moore's side.

Scott McBride put the visitors ahead midway through the second half when he tapped home Simon Murray's cross.

And McBride set up substitute Jack Smith to double Abroath's advantage in stoppage time.

Queen's Park lacked punch throughout although Darren Miller had an effort ruled out for offside.