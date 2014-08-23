Match ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Montrose 2-0 Annan Athletic
Annan Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the table after succumbing to defeat away to an impressive Montrose.
First-half goals from midfielders Paul Harkins and Paul Watson did the damage.
Alex Mitchell was helpless as Harkins was not closed down on the edge of the box and found the bottom corner with a well-placed finish.
Montrose made it two when Harkins was brought down by Steven Black's challenge. Watson stepped up to curl the free-kick in left-footed.
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1McKenzieBooked at 34mins
- 4O'Kane
- 2Masson
- 5CampbellSubstituted forCrawfordat 56'minutes
- 3Graham
- 10HarkinsSubstituted forDeasleyat 75'minutes
- 11Day
- 6Watson
- 8O'NeillBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobbat 77'minutes
- 7Johnston
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 12Deasley
- 14Robb
- 15Bell
- 16Wilson
- 17Webster
- 18Crawford
- 21McCafferty
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 4McNiff
- 5Black
- 3Chisholm
- 7McStaySubstituted forCarcaryat 57'minutes
- 2SloanSubstituted forMackayat 75'minutes
- 8FlynnBooked at 77minsSubstituted forBradleyat 89'minutes
- 6Logan
- 11Brannan
- 10Hopkirk
- 9Todd
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Carcary
- 15Caldwell
- 16Brown
- 17Mackay
- 18Wood
- 21Murray
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 341
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Foul by Bryan Deasley (Montrose).
Peter Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).
Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Bradley replaces Matthew Flynn.
Attempt missed. Iain Chisholm (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Bryan Deasley (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Steven Robb replaces Stephen O'Neill.
Booking
Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen O'Neill (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Bryan Deasley replaces Paul Harkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kenneth Mackay replaces Steve Sloan.
Attempt missed. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Crawford (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).
Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kieran Brannan.
Scott Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Derek Carcary replaces Ryan McStay.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Jonathan Crawford replaces Alan Campbell because of an injury.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).
Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Harkins (Montrose).
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Johnston.
Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).
Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.