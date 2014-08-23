Montrose 2-0 Annan Athletic

Annan Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the table after succumbing to defeat away to an impressive Montrose.

First-half goals from midfielders Paul Harkins and Paul Watson did the damage.

Alex Mitchell was helpless as Harkins was not closed down on the edge of the box and found the bottom corner with a well-placed finish.

Montrose made it two when Harkins was brought down by Steven Black's challenge. Watson stepped up to curl the free-kick in left-footed.