Scottish League Two
Montrose2Annan Athletic0

Montrose 2-0 Annan Athletic

Annan Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the table after succumbing to defeat away to an impressive Montrose.

First-half goals from midfielders Paul Harkins and Paul Watson did the damage.

Alex Mitchell was helpless as Harkins was not closed down on the edge of the box and found the bottom corner with a well-placed finish.

Montrose made it two when Harkins was brought down by Steven Black's challenge. Watson stepped up to curl the free-kick in left-footed.

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1McKenzieBooked at 34mins
  • 4O'Kane
  • 2Masson
  • 5CampbellSubstituted forCrawfordat 56'minutes
  • 3Graham
  • 10HarkinsSubstituted forDeasleyat 75'minutes
  • 11Day
  • 6Watson
  • 8O'NeillBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobbat 77'minutes
  • 7Johnston
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 12Deasley
  • 14Robb
  • 15Bell
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Webster
  • 18Crawford
  • 21McCafferty

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Black
  • 3Chisholm
  • 7McStaySubstituted forCarcaryat 57'minutes
  • 2SloanSubstituted forMackayat 75'minutes
  • 8FlynnBooked at 77minsSubstituted forBradleyat 89'minutes
  • 6Logan
  • 11Brannan
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 9Todd

Substitutes

  • 12Bradley
  • 14Carcary
  • 15Caldwell
  • 16Brown
  • 17Mackay
  • 18Wood
  • 21Murray
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
341

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

Foul by Bryan Deasley (Montrose).

Peter Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).

Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Bradley replaces Matthew Flynn.

Attempt missed. Iain Chisholm (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Bryan Deasley (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Steven Robb replaces Stephen O'Neill.

Booking

Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Stephen O'Neill (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Bryan Deasley replaces Paul Harkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kenneth Mackay replaces Steve Sloan.

Attempt missed. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Crawford (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).

Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kieran Brannan.

Scott Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Derek Carcary replaces Ryan McStay.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Jonathan Crawford replaces Alan Campbell because of an injury.

Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).

Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Harkins (Montrose).

Steven Black (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Johnston.

Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).

Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33005149
2Berwick32019456
3Montrose22006156
4Albion32014226
5Elgin32013216
6Clyde21012203
7Queen's Park310224-23
8East Stirlingshire3102310-73
9East Fife300326-40
10Annan Athletic300315-40
