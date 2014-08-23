Albion Rovers 2-0 East Fife

From the section

Albion Rovers ensured their 100% start to the season at home continued with victory over winless East Fife.

The hosts took the lead when Jamie Pollock punished the Fifers for some poor defending

And John Gemmell doubled the Wee Rovers' advantage on the stroke of half-time, heading home Kyle Turnbull's corner.

Jon McShane almost scored an own goal to give Albion a third but the ball came back off the post.