Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, East Fife 0.
Albion Rovers 2-0 East Fife
Albion Rovers ensured their 100% start to the season at home continued with victory over winless East Fife.
The hosts took the lead when Jamie Pollock punished the Fifers for some poor defending
And John Gemmell doubled the Wee Rovers' advantage on the stroke of half-time, heading home Kyle Turnbull's corner.
Jon McShane almost scored an own goal to give Albion a third but the ball came back off the post.
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Parry
- 2ReidBooked at 90mins
- 3Turnbull
- 4Young
- 5Dunlop
- 6DunlopBooked at 41mins
- 7Mullin
- 8PollockBooked at 35minsSubstituted forFisherat 77'minutes
- 10LoveSubstituted forMcKenzieat 67'minutes
- 9GemmellSubstituted forDonnellyat 83'minutes
- 11Phillips
Substitutes
- 12Fisher
- 14Cusack
- 15Donnelly
- 16McKenzie
- 17Hughes
- 18McNeil
- 19Dallas
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 2Mullen
- 3Smith
- 6WalkerBooked at 39mins
- 4Campbell
- 5Moyes
- 8Brown
- 10SmithSubstituted forCookat 55'minutes
- 14AustinSubstituted forMcAleerat 74'minutes
- 9McShaneBooked at 22mins
- 16BarrSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McAleer
- 11Cook
- 17Beaton
- 18Maskrey
- 21Rooney
- 22Campbell
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, East Fife 0.
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Alan Cook (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan Walker (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ciaran Donnelly replaces John Gemmell.
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Smith (East Fife).
Hand ball by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gary Fisher replaces Jamie Pollock.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Caolan McAleer replaces Nathan Austin.
Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon McShane (East Fife).
Josh Mullin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Brown (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Marc McKenzie (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Marc McKenzie replaces Ally Love.
Foul by Ally Love (Albion Rovers).
Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Attempt missed. John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Campbell (East Fife).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Alan Cook replaces Kevin Smith.
Josh Mullin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Josh Mullin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).