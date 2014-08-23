Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 Mansfield Town

Goals from Luke Howell and Abu Ogogo saw Dagenham pick up their first home win of the season by beating Mansfield.

The hosts edged in front when veteran striker Jamie Cureton cut the ball back for Howell, who slotted past Stags keeper Sascha Studer from six yards.

The Daggers doubled their lead when Ogogo's deflected effort beat Studer.

Substitute Sam Clucas went closest to giving Mansfield a way back into the game but his effort was cleared off the line by Brian Saah.

Dagenham and Redbridge assistant manager Warren Hackett told BBC London 94.9:

"I'm very happy, I thought it was a great performance from the boys from start to finish really.

"We knew that Mansfield were going to be very big, very strong, very organised, I thought we dealt with all their threats aerially from start to finish.

"We were able to impose our passing game on them today, the first goal I thought was fantastic.

"Mansfield are a very direct team, so they're going to have a certain percentage in our final third, but again I thought we dealt with that fine, and when we had the opportunity to play the ball around we did."

Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We just did not turn up. I don't want to use anything as an excuse but there are factors that will add up for that kind of performance.

"If we are going to be totally honest there are players who are going to run out of steam.

"We now have a week to give the lads some fitness and give the lads, who have played a lot of football, a bit of a rest."