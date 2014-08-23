League Two
Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 Mansfield Town

Goals from Luke Howell and Abu Ogogo saw Dagenham pick up their first home win of the season by beating Mansfield.

The hosts edged in front when veteran striker Jamie Cureton cut the ball back for Howell, who slotted past Stags keeper Sascha Studer from six yards.

The Daggers doubled their lead when Ogogo's deflected effort beat Studer.

Substitute Sam Clucas went closest to giving Mansfield a way back into the game but his effort was cleared off the line by Brian Saah.

Dagenham and Redbridge assistant manager Warren Hackett told BBC London 94.9:

"I'm very happy, I thought it was a great performance from the boys from start to finish really.

"We knew that Mansfield were going to be very big, very strong, very organised, I thought we dealt with all their threats aerially from start to finish.

"We were able to impose our passing game on them today, the first goal I thought was fantastic.

"Mansfield are a very direct team, so they're going to have a certain percentage in our final third, but again I thought we dealt with that fine, and when we had the opportunity to play the ball around we did."

Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We just did not turn up. I don't want to use anything as an excuse but there are factors that will add up for that kind of performance.

"If we are going to be totally honest there are players who are going to run out of steam.

"We now have a week to give the lads some fitness and give the lads, who have played a lot of football, a bit of a rest."

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1O'Brien
  • 4Doe
  • 21PartridgeBooked at 37mins
  • 5SaahBooked at 75mins
  • 3Connors
  • 28Boucaud
  • 17Howell
  • 8Ogogo
  • 10Chambers
  • 7CuretonSubstituted forPorterat 77'minutes
  • 23HemmingsSubstituted forLabadieat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Porter
  • 15Labadie
  • 16Green
  • 19Goldberg
  • 22Gayle
  • 25Clarke
  • 30Cousins

Mansfield

  • 1Studer
  • 2Sutton
  • 6TafazolliBooked at 27mins
  • 4Dempster
  • 16Heslop
  • 18Beevers
  • 12McGuire
  • 22TaylorSubstituted forBellat 64'minutes
  • 28ClementsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forClucasat 64'minutes
  • 8FisherSubstituted forPalmerat 51'minutes
  • 9Rhead

Substitutes

  • 3Riley
  • 5Jones
  • 7Bell
  • 11Clucas
  • 14Palmer
  • 21Murray
  • 23Evtimov
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
1,558

Match Stats

Home TeamDag & RedAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe440093612
2Portsmouth431062410
3Cheltenham431063310
4Burton431052310
5Wycombe43018449
6Shrewsbury42209458
7Bury42115327
8Southend42114227
9Wimbledon42115417
10Dag & Red42025506
11Mansfield420234-16
12Luton41214405
13Northampton412134-15
14Plymouth41125414
15Tranmere41126604
16York40405504
17Cambridge411256-14
18Stevenage411236-34
19Hartlepool410326-43
20Carlisle402225-32
21Exeter402226-42
22Newport401337-41
23Accrington401339-61
24Oxford Utd400415-40
View full League Two table

