AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool picked up their first points of the season as a second-half fightback saw them beat AFC Wimbledon.

Matt Tubbs put the hosts in front as he was left unmarked in the area to roll a finish past goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Pools were level less than a minute after the break as Middlesbrough loanee Charlie Wyke headed in a deflected free-kick.

Marlon Harewood then struck before Wimbledon were given a penalty but Flinders superbly saved Tubbs's effort.

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"I'm really, really disappointed, frustrated. I thought first half we played really well, on the front foot, and caused them loads of problems. I did say to the staff at that point we need a second goal, but there's no excuse for the second half.

"I saw an energy in Hartlepool, they came out, raised their tempo, and we went the opposite way. For 25 minutes in that second half we got bullied at one end, bullied at the other and outrun in the middle of the pitch.

"I said to the boys about them taking responsibility on the pitch, somebody, whether it's a player leading by example or somebody getting the lads together and doing it."