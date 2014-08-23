League Two
Wimbledon1Hartlepool2

AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Hartlepool United

Marlon Harewood
Marlon Harewood's strike earned Hartlepool their first win of the season

Hartlepool picked up their first points of the season as a second-half fightback saw them beat AFC Wimbledon.

Matt Tubbs put the hosts in front as he was left unmarked in the area to roll a finish past goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Pools were level less than a minute after the break as Middlesbrough loanee Charlie Wyke headed in a deflected free-kick.

Marlon Harewood then struck before Wimbledon were given a penalty but Flinders superbly saved Tubbs's effort.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Ardley on Wimbledon v Hartlepool

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"I'm really, really disappointed, frustrated. I thought first half we played really well, on the front foot, and caused them loads of problems. I did say to the staff at that point we need a second goal, but there's no excuse for the second half.

"I saw an energy in Hartlepool, they came out, raised their tempo, and we went the opposite way. For 25 minutes in that second half we got bullied at one end, bullied at the other and outrun in the middle of the pitch.

"I said to the boys about them taking responsibility on the pitch, somebody, whether it's a player leading by example or somebody getting the lads together and doing it."

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 20Shea
  • 2Fuller
  • 6Bennett
  • 27Barrett
  • 17KennedySubstituted forAzeezat 73'minutes
  • 7FrancombSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 64'minutes
  • 4Bulman
  • 8MooreSubstituted forPellat 64'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 11Rigg
  • 9Tubbs
  • 10Akinfenwa

Substitutes

  • 1Worner
  • 12Pell
  • 14Azeez
  • 15Phillips
  • 16Sainte-Luce
  • 18Nicholson
  • 29Harrison

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 2Austin
  • 4Bates
  • 5Collins
  • 7Franks
  • 8Walker
  • 9Harewood
  • 10Miller
  • 17Brobbel
  • 21Duckworth
  • 24WykeSubstituted forRichardsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Holden
  • 11Compton
  • 14Woods
  • 19Richards
  • 23Smith
  • 26Harrison
  • 32Barber
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
3,576

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jonathan Franks.

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jordan Richards replaces Charlie Wyke.

Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.

Penalty saved! Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty AFC Wimbledon. Matt Tubbs draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Tommy Miller (Hartlepool United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Adam Barrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Tommy Miller (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Miller (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Callum Kennedy.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by James Shea.

Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Alan Bennett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 2. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Brobbel.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces George Francomb.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Pell replaces Sammy Moore.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Alan Bennett.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Sam Collins.

Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Neil Austin (Hartlepool United).

Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 1. Charlie Wyke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Foul by Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe440093612
2Portsmouth431062410
3Cheltenham431063310
4Burton431052310
5Wycombe43018449
6Shrewsbury42209458
7Bury42115327
8Southend42114227
9Wimbledon42115417
10Dag & Red42025506
11Mansfield420234-16
12Luton41214405
13Northampton412134-15
14Plymouth41125414
15Tranmere41126604
16York40405504
17Cambridge411256-14
18Stevenage411236-34
19Hartlepool410326-43
20Carlisle402225-32
21Exeter402226-42
22Newport401337-41
23Accrington401339-61
24Oxford Utd400415-40
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story