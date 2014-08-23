Match ends, Swansea City 1, Burnley 0.
Swansea City 1-0 Burnley
-
- From the section Football
- Nathan Dyer's first goal of the season secures win
- Jutkiewicz and Jones had Burnley's best chances
- Burnley still waiting for their first points of the season
Swansea City made it two wins from two Premier League games as they held on to beat promoted Burnley.
Nathan Dyer scored the game's only goal, with visiting keeper Tom Heaton failing to keep out his low shot.
Burnley came close to equalising through Lukas Jutkiewicz and David Jones in the second half.
But Swansea withstood the pressure and, following last Saturday's first league win at Manchester United, are level on points with top-of-the-table Chelsea.
Defeat for Burnley, meanwhile, leaves them still searching for a first Premier League point of the campaign, although their battling display will have been encouraging for manager Sean Dyche.
Swansea boss Garry Monk named an unchanged team from the opening-day triumph at Old Trafford, with new signings Federico Fernandez and Tom Carroll left out of the squad.
Burnley also stuck with the same side which lost 3-1 to Chelsea on Monday, although Stephen Ward was named on the bench after joining from Wolves.
The opening defeat by Chelsea was a chastening reintroduction to Premier League football for the Clarets, who were overwhelmed in midfield, and they were similarly outnumbered by Swansea.
|Burnley's away days
|Before their trip to the Liberty Stadium, Burnley had not lost away from home in the league in 2014, a sequence spanning 12 Championship matches.
The hosts stretched their opponents at every opportunity, with wingers Dyer and Wayne Routledge particularly threatening in the opening exchanges.
Routledge created early chances for Wilfried Bony and Gylfi Sigurdsson, but it was Dyer who opened the scoring.
Latching on to Sigurdsson's through ball, Dyer scampered into the penalty area and shot low into the net despite a touch from Burnley keeper Heaton.
Swansea were well worth their lead and, apart from a swerving 20-yard shot from Burnley striker Danny Ings, Monk's men were not troubled during a comfortable first half.
They faced a reinvigorated Burnley side after the restart, however, and the visitors were close to equalising when Jutkiewicz headed narrowly over after an hour.
Jones then had a shot palmed wide by Lukasz Fabianski, while Swansea brought on summer signings Bafetimbi Gomis and Jefferson Montero for Bony and Dyer as they sought to regain the initiative.
Although Gomis and Montero injected pace and urgency into the home attack, it was the Swansea defenders who were most influential in the closing moments.
With captain and centre-back Ashley Williams a steadying presence on his 30th birthday, the Swans repelled a flurry of late Burnley attacks to cling on to a second successive win and consign the Clarets to another defeat.
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "It's a fantastic start and great to have six points.
"It's the best start we could have had, but we know we are only two games from being on your back and getting dragged down.
"We have to build on what we've done and improve on mistakes."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We showed them too much respect in the first half and that can happen for a team that's just been promoted.
"I want them to play with freedom, quality and energy and I thought we did that in the second half.
"I want us to be brave, but not in a naive way. We want to play on the front foot, create chances and win games."
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 22Rangel
- 2Amat
- 6Williams
- 3Taylor
- 8ShelveyBooked at 73mins
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 12DyerSubstituted forMonteroat 66'minutes
- 23SigurdssonBooked at 85mins
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forTiendalliat 90'minutes
- 10BonySubstituted forGomisat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Gomis
- 19Tiendalli
- 20Montero
- 25Tremmel
- 27Bartley
- 29Richards
- 30Sheehan
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 4DuffBooked at 79mins
- 5Shackell
- 6Mee
- 37Arfield
- 8Marney
- 14JonesSubstituted forSordellat 90+1'minutes
- 15TaylorSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutes
- 10Ings
- 19JutkiewiczSubstituted forBarnesat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Wallace
- 11Kightly
- 17Sordell
- 18Reid
- 22Gilks
- 23Ward
- 30Barnes
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 20,565
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Burnley 0.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Shackell with a headed pass.
Offside, Swansea City. Lukasz Fabianski tries a through ball, but Bafétimbi Gomis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Marvin Sordell replaces David Jones.
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Dwight Tiendalli replaces Wayne Routledge.
Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Burnley).
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).
Michael Duff (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ross Wallace (Burnley).
Booking
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Shackell (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).
Michael Duff (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Burnley. Jason Shackell tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Michael Duff (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Duff (Burnley).
Foul by Jordi Amat (Swansea City).
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Wallace (Burnley).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City).
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ross Wallace replaces Matthew Taylor.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City).