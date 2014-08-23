Match ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Macclesfield Town 0-0 Kidderminster Harriers
-
- From the section Football
Macclesfield and Kidderminster maintained their unbeaten starts to the Conference season following their draw at Moss Rose.
Craig Reid twice went close for Harriers and Nathan Blissett saw his header saved by Town's Rhys Taylor.
Adrian Moke had a shot blocked at the other end before Waide Fairhurst's shot almost put the hosts ahead.
Reece Styche headed over from close range for Kidderminster late on as Macclesfield held on for a point.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 5Pilkington
- 2Halls
- 3Barrow
- 4Waterfall
- 6Turnbull
- 8LewisBooked at 56mins
- 11Moke
- 18González DíazSubstituted forLavelle-Mooreat 57'minutes
- 14Gnahoua
- 10FairhurstBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 7Lavelle-Moore
- 12Cowan
- 15Haining
- 19Rouse
- 20Branagan
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 15Grimes
- 2Hodgkiss
- 6Dunkley
- 28Nicholson
- 30Gowling
- 17Verma
- 4Storer
- 13BlissettSubstituted forGashat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 8JohnsonSubstituted forObengat 63'minutes
- 10ReidSubstituted forStycheat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gash
- 11Styche
- 14Obeng
- 18Gittings
- 19Singh
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 1,407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Foul by Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers).
Rhys Taylor (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt blocked. Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Foul by Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers).
Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town).
Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers).
Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Turnbull.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt blocked. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Lewis.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Adriano Moke tries a through ball, but Adriano Moke is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Adriano Moke (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Booking
Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Malachi Lavelle-Moore (Macclesfield Town).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Malachi Lavelle-Moore (Macclesfield Town).
Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Craig Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Michael Gash replaces Nathan Blissett.
Attempt saved. Craig Reid (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Foul by Malachi Lavelle-Moore (Macclesfield Town).
Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Ahmed Obeng replaces Marvin Johnson because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Adriano Moke (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Malachi Lavelle-Moore replaces David González.
Booking
Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town).
Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.