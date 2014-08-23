Macclesfield Town 0-0 Kidderminster Harriers

From the section

Macclesfield and Kidderminster maintained their unbeaten starts to the Conference season following their draw at Moss Rose.

Craig Reid twice went close for Harriers and Nathan Blissett saw his header saved by Town's Rhys Taylor.

Adrian Moke had a shot blocked at the other end before Waide Fairhurst's shot almost put the hosts ahead.

Reece Styche headed over from close range for Kidderminster late on as Macclesfield held on for a point.