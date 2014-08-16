Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Norwich City are considering a £4m bid for Kris Commons - as Celtic are linked with a move for Ghanaian winger Wakaso Mubarak from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

Ronny Deila says Leigh Griffiths is one of the best finishers he has seen and insists the striker won't be leaving Celtic.

Ally McCoist admits his Rangers side were fortunate in last night's Championship victory at Falkirk. (Various)

Kris Commons has been linked with a move to Norwich City

Scotland will discover next month if they are to host games at the European Championship in 2020.

Celtic winger Derk Boerrigter is facing a two-match ban after the SFA charged him with diving in the victory at St Johnstone. (Various)

On-loan Hibs winger Matthew Kennedy has revealed that Everton boss Roberto Martinez pulled the plug on a temporary switch to Easter Road in January because of then manager Terry Butcher's route one football.

New Kilmarnock striker Michael Ngoo is desperate to pen a new chapter in his career after being written off at Liverpool. (Various)

Motherwell boss Stuart McCall persuaded Henrik Ojamaa to return to Fir Park on loan using text messages with "tears and big doggy eyes".

Former Legia Warsaw player Jan Tomaszewski has urged European football fans to hound Celtic over their Champions League recall controversy.

Ronny Deila's search for a striker in the next 48 hours - ahead of their Champions League play-off against Maribor - could define his managerial career at Celtic, according to former forward Chris Sutton.

