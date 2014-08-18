Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey reveals his rugby union dream in BBC Sport Wales TV's quickfire confessions series.

Former Wales, Arsenal and Celtic striker John Hartson asks the questions as Ramsey also unveils his sporting hero, the best moment of his career and the most famous person he has met.

There will be more famous faces in the hot seat this season and can catch them by watching Sport Wales every Friday night on BBC Two Wales and on the iplayer.