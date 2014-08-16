Williamson: 'I have not signed contract as Kenya Coach'

Bobby Williamson

Bobby Williamson, whose Gor Mahia side have been knocked out of the regional Cecafa Kagame Club Championship, claims he has not yet signed any contract with the Kenya Football Federation to be their new national coach.

The former Uganda Cranes manager denies that his association with the Kenya job played a part in Gor Mahia's exit from the east and central Africa regional club competition being held in Rwanda.

Gor Mahia drew 2-2 with APR FC in a match they needed to win to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing.

In a round of shocks, the defending champions, Vital'O of Burundi, were also eliminated.

Williamson claims his focus was fully on Gor Mahia, as nothing official has yet been confirmed with Kenya.

"I was announced early this month as new coach of Kenya. We have only discussed with the authorities, but not signed a contract yet" Williamson told BBC Sport in Kigali.

The Kenya Football Federation dismissed the entire technical bench led by Adel Amrouche after Kenya failed to qualify for the 2015 Afcon Group stage. They then named Williamson as the next coach to work with former Kenya international defender Musa Otieno as assistant and Simeon Mulama as team manager.

Scotsman Williamson who guided Uganda to four Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles and qualification for the 2011 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Sudan, joined Kenyan club Gor Mahia a year ago.

He said he would wait to return to Nairobi and see how things unfold with the Kenya national side. He told the BBC that if he signs a contract to coach the Harambee Stars, he will resign from his position at Gor mahia.

As well as Williamson's Gor Mahia, Burundi's Vital'O FC were also eliminated in the early stages of the on-going 2014 Cecafa Kagame Club Championshipi.

The defending champions, who needed a win to qualify for the quarter finals from Group C, only managed a 1-1 draw against Sudan's El Merreikh FC at the Nyamirambo Stadium.

The draw means the two teams finished with four points each, but El merriekh have a better goal difference.

"We are very happy that after a poor start in the tournament where we lost to Police FC, we have managed to qualify for the knock out stage," El Merriekh's Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Omar Magoola told BBC Sport after the match.

Tanzania's Azam FC, APR, Rayon Sport and Police FC of Rwanda and Uganda's KCCA FC are the other teams that have already qualified for the quarter finals.

The tournament ends on August 24th with cash prizes for the best three teams.