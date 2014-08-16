Legia Warsaw dismayed by Uefa stance over Cas fast-track bid

Legia Warsaw's second-leg against Celtic was forfeited in Celtic's favour

Legia Warsaw are "disappointed" Uefa did not support an expedited Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruling over their Champions League punishment.

The Polish club fielded a player they later found out was suspended in the third qualifying round against Celtic.

Uefa subsequently punished Legia by awarding a 3-0 second-leg win to Celtic, which took the Scottish side through to the play-off round.

We believe that Cas will investigate the case mainly on the level of rationality and proportionality of the decisions of Uefa disciplinary body and the spirit of the game Dariusz Mioduski Legia Warsaw chairman

Cas will assess Legia's bid for "urgent provisional measures" on Monday.

A fast-track procedure could have led to a Cas verdict on Monday.

The club now hope to be reinstated in the competition at Celtic's expense while the a full appeal against the punishment is heard.

An appeal at the level of Uefa has already been rejected.

"Standing against Uefa has never been our aim, we wanted to oppose against the regulations which are obviously against the fair-play and the spirit of sport," explained Legia Warsaw chairman and co-owner Dariusz Mioduski.

Legia Warsaw beat Celtic 4-1 and 2-0 in the third qualifying round. However, Bartosz Bereszynski, who came on as a late substitute in the second leg, had not been registered for the previous round and thus his three-match ban had not been fully served by the time he played against Celtic.

Legia missed two penalties in the first leg and another goal in Poland would ultimately have nullified the impact of foreiting the second leg to Celtic

Ronny Deila's side were drawn to face Slovenian side NK Maribor in the play-off round, with those ties scheduled for 20 and 26 August.

Legia, consigned to the Europa League, are due to face Aktobe in Kazakhstan on Thursday before the return leg a week later.

"We have asked Cas to suspend the 0-3 forfeit until the final decision, accept the on-the-pitch result and reinstate our club to the UCL play-off round," explained Mioduski.

"We believe that Cas will investigate the case mainly on the level of rationality and proportionality of the decisions of Uefa disciplinary body and the spirit of the game. We still hope that finally football and fair-play will win."

Legia say "the final decision of Cas is expected within the regular period of three months".