Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he is "responsible" for his side not playing like a united team during their opening day 2-1 defeat by Swansea.

The hosts went a goal down in the first half after a surprise Ki Sung-yueng opener, and despite equalising through Wayne Rooney the Swans claimed the three points when Gylfi Sigurdsson slotted home.

It is the first time Manchester United have lost on the opening weekend at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.