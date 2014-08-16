Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says his side "deserved" their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Lee Cattermole put the Black Cats ahead with a stunning volley early on, and despite Saido Berahino scoring two goals either side of half time it finished a draw when Seb Larsson scored late on.

Sunderland managed to score with both of their shots on target.