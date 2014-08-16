BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Sunderland: Gus Poyet pleased with late equaliser

Sunderland deserved draw - Poyet

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says his side "deserved" their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Lee Cattermole put the Black Cats ahead with a stunning volley early on, and despite Saido Berahino scoring two goals either side of half time it finished a draw when Seb Larsson scored late on.

Sunderland managed to score with both of their shots on target.

Top videos

Video

Sunderland deserved draw - Poyet

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories