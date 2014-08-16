BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Sunderland: Alan Irvine 'disappointed' with opening draw

Irvine 'disappointed' with draw

West Brom manager Alan Irvine says he is "disappointed" not to see out a win on his first game in charge in the Premier League as his side draw 2-2 with Sunderland.

Despite the visitors taking the lead Albion led through Saido Berahino's brace, but a late equaliser from Seb Larsson ensured the points were shared.

West Brom's last five opening day fixtures have produced 17 goals.

Top videos

Video

Irvine 'disappointed' with draw

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories