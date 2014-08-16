BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Sunderland: Alan Irvine 'disappointed' with opening draw
West Brom manager Alan Irvine says he is "disappointed" not to see out a win on his first game in charge in the Premier League as his side draw 2-2 with Sunderland.
Despite the visitors taking the lead Albion led through Saido Berahino's brace, but a late equaliser from Seb Larsson ensured the points were shared.
West Brom's last five opening day fixtures have produced 17 goals.