West Brom manager Alan Irvine says he is "disappointed" not to see out a win on his first game in charge in the Premier League as his side draw 2-2 with Sunderland.

Despite the visitors taking the lead Albion led through Saido Berahino's brace, but a late equaliser from Seb Larsson ensured the points were shared.

West Brom's last five opening day fixtures have produced 17 goals.