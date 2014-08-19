Dan Walker is joined by former Manchester United and Everton player Phil Neville for this week's Focus Forum, as he gives his thoughts on Man United's "disaster" last season.

David Moyes lasted just 10 months as manager after succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson, with Neville leaving the coaching set-up after Louis van Gaal took over at Old Trafford.

Neville believes Van Gaal at Man United is a "match made in heaven", and also hopes Everton can succeed in balancing a strong league performance with Europa League commitments.