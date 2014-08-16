BBC Sport - West Ham 0-1 Tottenham: Sam Allardyce rues Hammers mistakes

We have ourselves to blame - Allardyce

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says his side "have only ourselves to blame" after watching Eric Dier score an injury-time goal to give Tottenham a 1-0 win.

Mark Noble missed a penalty in the first half for the hosts as both sides finished with 10 men, but it was the visitors who secured the three points when Dier scored late on.

The loss means Allardyce has suffered defeat in his 400th Premier League match as manager.

