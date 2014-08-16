Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is pleased at his side's performance after they claim a dramatic 1-0 win away against West Ham.

Spurs were down to 10 men after Kyle Naughton was sent off, and after surviving a missed West Ham penalty the visitors claimed the three points as Eric Dier scored in injury time.

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games as Pochettino starts his career at the club with a win.