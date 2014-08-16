BBC Sport - West Ham 0-1 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino pleased at Spurs unity

Pochettino pleased at Spurs unity

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is pleased at his side's performance after they claim a dramatic 1-0 win away against West Ham.

Spurs were down to 10 men after Kyle Naughton was sent off, and after surviving a missed West Ham penalty the visitors claimed the three points as Eric Dier scored in injury time.

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games as Pochettino starts his career at the club with a win.

Top videos

Video

Pochettino pleased at Spurs unity

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories