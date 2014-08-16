Nile Ranger: Blackpool sign ex-Newcastle and Swindon striker

Nile Ranger scored 10 goals in 28 games for Swindon last season

Championship side Blackpool have signed former Newcastle and Swindon striker Nile Ranger on a one-year contract.

Ranger, who has also had loan spells at Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, was not named in the squad for Saturday's Championship game with Blackburn.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Swindon last season but had his contract terminated in May after a number of disciplinary issues.

Blackpool lost their first two games of the season without scoring a goal.

A 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in the Championship was followed by a 1-0 League Cup loss at League Two club Shrewsbury.