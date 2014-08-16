Nile Ranger: Blackpool sign ex-Newcastle and Swindon striker

Nile Ranger
Nile Ranger scored 10 goals in 28 games for Swindon last season

Championship side Blackpool have signed former Newcastle and Swindon striker Nile Ranger on a one-year contract.

Ranger, who has also had loan spells at Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, was not named in the squad for Saturday's Championship game with Blackburn.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Swindon last season but had his contract terminated in May after a number of disciplinary issues.

Blackpool lost their first two games of the season without scoring a goal.

A 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in the Championship was followed by a 1-0 League Cup loss at League Two club Shrewsbury.

