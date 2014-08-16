Pep Guardiola: Bayern Munich need to sign another player

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola says Javi Martinez's injury has created a 'special situation'

German champions Bayern Munich need to sign another player following the knee injury to midfielder Javi Martinez, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Martinez, 25, suffered a cruciate ligament tear in Wednesday's Super Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund and will be out for at least the rest of the year.

"We need a new player," Guardiola, 43, said. "There are many candidates but only a few who would do for us.

"With this injury we have a special situation and now we must act."

Guardiola had previously ruled out making any more signings in the transfer window, telling reporters last week, "We don't need any new players."

Bayern have already signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Liverpool, defender Juan Bernat, midfielder Sebastian Rode and striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

They have also been heavily linked with Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus.

The loss of World Cup winner Martinez represents a big blow for Bayern, particularly as the versatile Spaniard is capable of playing in the new-look back three which Guardiola has fielded in pre-season.