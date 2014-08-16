Irish Premiership: Coleraine 1-2 Linfield

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield's Matthew Clarke celebrates scoring the winner against Coleraine

Full-back Matthew Clarke got both goals as Linfield made it back-to-back Premiership wins with a 2-1 success away to Coleraine.

Clarke struck his first in the 54th minute drilling into the top corner from Kirk Millar's flick back.

Neil MCafferty scored from a 20-yard free-kick for Coleraine but former Rangers man Clarke thumped in a free for the winner on 62 minutes.

Coleraine then had Joe McNeill sent-off for a head-butt.

So, after losing 3-0 at Portadown in last week's opening match, Warren Feeney's Linfield have six points from three matches while Coleraine stay on one point.

"We have not hit top gear yet," said boss Feeney.

"If we match opponents physically, our quality will come through. I really believe in these players."

Danske Bank Irish Premiership

BALLYMENA UNITED 3 (McVey 30, Jenkins 72, Boyce)

PORTADOWN 2 (Garrett 66, Murray pen 90)

COLERAINE 1 (McCafferty 60) S/off: McNeill 68

LINFIELD 2 (Clarke 54, 62)

CRUSADERS 3 (Heatley 37, Robinson 64, 87)

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED 1 (Lafferty 27 )

GLENAVON 0

DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 (Liggett 8, Harpur 11 )

GLENTORAN 3 (Allen 31, 89, McCaffrey 38)

WARRENPOINT TOWN 1 (S Hughes 21)

INSTITUTE 2 (McKeever 9, Curry 29)

CLIFTONVILLE 3 (McDaid 2, Curran 16, Garrett 91)