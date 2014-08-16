BBC Sport - Man United 1-2 Swansea: Garry Monk hails 'great day' for Swans

Monk hails 'great day' for Swansea

Swansea manager Garry Monk says his side's 2-1 victory away against Manchester United is a "great day" for the club's fans.

The visitors took a surprise lead with Ki Sung-yueng's opener, and despite Wayne Rooney's volley to pull the hosts level the Swans claimed a famous victory when Gylfi Sigurdsson slotted home in the second half.

Swansea recorded their first away win over the Red Devils in the league in 12 visits dating back to 1931.

