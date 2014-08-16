BBC Sport - QPR 0-1 Hull: Steve Bruce praises 'terrific' James Chester
Bruce praises 'terrific' Chester
- From the section Football
Hull City manager Steve Bruce says match winner James Chester was "terrific" in his side's 1-0 win against QPR on the opening day of the new Premier League season.
The Tigers went in front through Chester's header early in the second half, and despite the defender conceding a penalty late on Allan McGregor rescued City by saving Charlie Austin's spot-kick.
Four of Hull's nine Premier League away wins have come in London.