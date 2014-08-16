BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace: Tony Pulis saga needs explaining - Keith Millen

Pulis saga needs explaining - Millen

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen says the players "need an explanation" over Tony Pulis's departure from the club, after they narrowly lose 2-1 against Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

Playing just 48 hours since Pulis left the club, the visitors came close to winning through Brede Hangeland's header, but a Laurent Koscielny equaliser and an injury-time winner from Aaron Ramsey left Palace pointless.

Palace face West Ham in their next Premier League game.

