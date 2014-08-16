Irish Premiership: Crusaders 3-1 Ballinamallard United

Media playback is not supported on this device Crusaders come from a goal down to run out 3-1 winners against Ballinamallard at Seaview

Crusaders bagged their first Irish Premiership win of the season with Josh Robinson scoring twice in their home win over Ballinamallard United.

The Mallards took the lead through a fine long-range strike by Johnny Laverty and Paul Heatley equalised with a tremendous volley in the 37th minute.

Robinson netted a low shot on 64 minutes and then made it 3-1 with a back-post header.

The Crues had drawn their first two games against Glenavon and Ballymena.