BBC Sport - Leicester 2-2 Everton: Nigel Pearson backs Foxes to adapt quickly

Leicester will adapt quickly - Pearson

Leicester boss Nigel Pearson backs his newly promoted team to adapt quickly to Premier League football, after holding Everton to a 2-2 draw on the opening day.

Aiden McGeady's first goal for Everton was instantly cancelled out by debutant Leonardo Ulloa, and while Steven Naismith put the visitors back in front, substitute Chris Wood slotted past Tim Howard with five minutes remaining to earn the Foxes a draw.

Leicester are without a win in their last six fixtures on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign, drawing four times and losing twice.

Top Stories