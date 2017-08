Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits to being relieved after scoring in stoppage time to give the Gunners a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The visitors took a shock first-half lead when Brede Hangeland headed in before Laurent Koscielny nodded home an equaliser, and soon after Jason Puncheon had been sent off for the Eagles, Ramsey was on hand to score the winner.

Ramsey's goal was his first league goal at the Emirates Stadium since last November against Liverpool.