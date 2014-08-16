Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "desire got us through" after beating a "physically strong" Crystal Palace 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

The Gunners went a goal down through Brede Hangeland, but Laurent Koscielny's header and an injury-time goal from Aaron Ramsey gave the hosts a winning start to their league campaign.

Arsenal have now won 100 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium as they recorded their first opening Premier League victory since 2009.