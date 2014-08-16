BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace: Desire got us through - Arsene Wenger

Desire got us through - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "desire got us through" after beating a "physically strong" Crystal Palace 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

The Gunners went a goal down through Brede Hangeland, but Laurent Koscielny's header and an injury-time goal from Aaron Ramsey gave the hosts a winning start to their league campaign.

Arsenal have now won 100 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium as they recorded their first opening Premier League victory since 2009.

Top Stories