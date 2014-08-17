Swansea City deserved win over Manchester United - Sigurdsson

Swansea's victory was their first league win at Old Trafford

Swansea City's match-winner Gylfi Sigurdsson said the tactics employed in the win over Manchester United worked perfectly.

The 24-year-old turned in Wayne Routledge's miss-hit volley with 18 minutes to go to secure a memorable 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Ki Sung-yueng put the Swans 1-0 up and Wayne Rooney equalised before Sigurdsson's shot beat David de Gea.

"I think we deserved that in the end," Sigurdsson said.

"In the last 10 or 15 minutes we had to dig deep.

"Coming here, it was always going to be difficult, especially first game of the season, but we dug in at the end and the shape worked perfectly."

Swansea inflicted Manchester United's first opening-day home loss since 1972 in manager Louis van Gaal's competitive debut after his side won all six of their pre-season games.

Just before the 30-minute mark, Ki was left unmarked on the edge of the area and swept home Nathan Dyer's pass into the bottom corner.

The South Korea international has returned to Swansea after spending last season on loan at Sunderland.

"He's a great player and I'm happy for him to get that goal, especially early on in the season" Sigurdsson added.

"I'm sure he'll do really well this season for us."

England striker Rooney brought the teams back on level terms with an overhead kick from close range on 53 minutes.

Then, when Jefferson Montero's cross sailed over the head of Ashley Young and Routledge's volley fell kindly for the Iceland international, he made no mistake.

It was Sigurdsson's first goal for Swansea since signing from Tottenham in July in a deal which saw Wales international Ben Davies moving in the opposite direction.

The 24-year-old spent a season on loan with Swansea from Hoffenheim during the 2011-12 campaign when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

"It's obviously different, a couple of managers have been there and left and a few players have been and gone," Sigurdsson said.

"The way Swansea play football is still the same. It's a bit different but the same overall."