Alberto Moreno completes £12m Liverpool move from Sevilla

Liverpool have completed the signing of Spain left-back Alberto Moreno from Sevilla for a £12m transfer fee.

The Reds reached an agreement with the Spanish club earlier this week, subject to the 22-year-old passing a medical.

Moreno said: "Liverpool are the best club in England and I couldn't waste an opportunity to come and play for them."

The defender, who becomes Liverpool's eighth signing this summer, was not registered in time to play in Sunday's Premier League match with Southampton.

Alberto Moreno matches in 2013-14 season Competition Appearances Goals La Liga 29 3 Europa League (including qualifiers) 14 0 Copa del Rey 1 0

Moreno said he spoke to fellow Spaniards and former Liverpool players Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa before making his decision.

He said: "They all told me I can grow a lot here as a footballer as this is a massive club. I hope to give my best and do all I can to help."

Moreno came through the ranks at Sevilla, playing 44 games last season as the club won the Europa League.

He was withdrawn from the team for Tuesday's 2-0 Uefa Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid and said a tearful goodbye to the Sevilla supporters, staff and team-mates after the final whistle in Cardiff.

The Spain international, who has three caps, will now vie with compatriot Jose Enrique at Anfield to become manager Brendan Rodgers's first choice left-back.

Liverpool have also bought Southampton trio Rickie Lambert,Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren, Benfica's Lazar Markovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Emre Can, while right-back Javier Manquillo has joined on a two-season loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Merseysiders also signed Belgium striker Divock Origi from Lille for £10m, but have allowed the 19-year-old to return to the Ligue 1 side on loan for a season.