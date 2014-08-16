BBC Sport - Stoke 0-1 Aston Villa: Paul Lambert pleased with 'excellent' victory

Lambert thrilled with 'excellent' win

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says his side were "excellent" following their 1-0 win away against Stoke on the opening day of the 2014-15 season.

Austrian striker Andi Weimann scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half, and Villa held on for the win as the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

Villa's victory was their first away win since beating Sunderland on New Year's Day.

