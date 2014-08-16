Stoke manager Mark Hughes says his side's 1-0 opening day loss at home to Aston Villa is "a wake-up call" for the club.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic impressed for the home side on his debut but the Potters were unable to find the net, with former Villa loanee and Stoke debutant Phil Bardsley failing to convert their best chance with a curling shot.

Stoke have now only managed three clean sheets in their last 23 league outings.