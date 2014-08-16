Alex Neil pleased with Hamilton Accies' growing belief

Accies have now won two and lost one of their three Scottish Premiership matches

Hamilton Academical are now benefiting from playing with confidence in the top tier, player-manager Alex Neil asserts.

They were deserving on Saturday following an opening-day defeat by Inverness and a midweek victory against St Mirren.

"I always believed we would do well when we got into this league and I think over the last two games we have shown that," said the midfielder.

"The players are starting to believe they have potential at this level."

Accies won a promotion play-off against Hibernian in May to cement a place in the Scottish Premiership and their signings over the summer have been relatively modest.

However, Neil is unfazed at facing a higher standard of opposition this term and was pleased with the performance against the Perth Saints.

"We've got a lot of good technical players who move the ball really well," he told BBC Scotland.

"I thought some of the passing and movement, particularly in the first half, was excellent.

"I said to the players after the game today, 'I told you that if you play to your potential you'd be fine'. I always believed in them. They can go and upset teams.

"On our day we're a good side. We've got good players, we move the ball well and we're organised.

"I think we can compete. Time will tell over the course of the season. If we let our standards drop it's going to be difficult."

Neil was unable to play his part on the field against St Johnstone, aggravating a groin injury prior to kick-off.

"To be honest, I was picking the team more with my heart than my head," he explained. "I was desperate to play. I was doing the warm-up and I didn't feel right. I wasn't moving properly.

"As you can see, the team didn't really miss me."