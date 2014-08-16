Irish Premiership: Glenavon 0-2 Dungannon Swifts

From the section

Dungannon clinched a deserved 2-0 win away to Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon thanks to early goals by Gary Liggett and Ryan Harpur.

Former Glenavon striker Liggett headed in from Josh Barton's pinpoint cross for the opener in the eighth minute.

Three minutes later Liggett broke down the left and pulled the ball back for Harpur to drill a low shot past Sean McCashin from the edge of the box.

Glenavon's Andy McGrory had a shot turned away by keeper Andy Coleman.

It was Dungannon's first league win of 2014/15 after draws against Institute and Ballinamallard.