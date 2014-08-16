Kilmarnock: Alan Johnston feels side will get even better

Allan Johnston salutes his side after Kilmarnock beat Ross County 2-1

Allan Johnston has warned the Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock will only get better after his side defeated Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall.

Josh Magennis and Tope Obadeyi got their first goals for the club while Michael Ngoo also had an impressive debut.

"If we had lost a point there it would have been a travesty," said Johnston.

"We totally dominated the game, created a lot of chances and were unlucky not to score a few more."

The Ayrshire men moved into the top six with their first win of the season, and the manager was especially pleased with his new strikeforce which will be added to when Lee Miller is fit.

You can see how big a player he's going to be for us this year. Allan Johnston on Michael Ngoo

"There were a lot of good performances," Johnston told BBC Scotland. "Tope got his goal, Josh got a goal as well, but overall I think it was a real good team performance.

"You look at the age of our team, it is a very young team. Young guys like Craig Slater I thought were magnificent again and we'll do well to keep a hold of him.

"There's been good performances so far and we know that we can get better. That's Michael Ngoo's first game as well.

"First game, I thought he did exceptionally well. You can see how big a player he's going to be for us this year. He caused all sorts of problems.

"It was a good combination with him and Josh."