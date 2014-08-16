Esteban Cambiasso: Leicester to chase former Inter Milan midfielder

Esteban Cambiasso would be the seventh summer signing at Leicester

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson is hoping to sign ex-Real Madrid and Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso.

Cambiasso, 33, has 52 caps for Argentina and has been released by Inter, where he spent 10 years.

"Whether we can do the deal depends on things I am not prepared to talk about," Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester.

Promoted Leicester drew 2-2 with Everton in their Premier League opener and have made six summer signings.

Record signing Leonardo Ulloa, Marc Albrighton, Jack Barmby, Ben Hamer, Matthew Upson and Louis Rowley have all been recruited.

Pearson reacted angrily when news of his interest in the experienced Argentine player was leaked last week.

Cambiasso won the treble - including the Champions League - under manager Jose Mourinho at Inter in 2010, earning five league titles in all and four Italian Cups during is spell with the club.

Esteban Cambiasso Clubs: Independiente, River Plate, Real Madrid, Inter Milan International: Argentina (52 caps) Major honours: Champions League (2010); Spanish league (2002); Italian league (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2005, 2006, 2010, 2011)

Despite a debut goal for Ulloa against Everton, Pearson says he also remains keen to add to his forward options before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

The East Midlands club, who have returned to the Premier League for the first time in a decade, have reportedly had three bids rejected for Watford striker Troy Deeney.

"It would be nice to have more scoring options," said Pearson, whose side reached 102 points in last season's Championship. "We have to score enough goals to stay up this season so I will continue to see what is available," he added.

Leicester are owned by Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, but aside from the signing of Ulloa, have only brought in free transfers since winning promotion.

Pearson says the club will operate within a "sensible" budget, adding: "I have been informed again that there is talk of us having £180m to spend.

"Whoever is saying that, they need to keep their mouth shut because that is not the case."