Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have made a move to sign Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Adam Matthews and James Forrest are injury doubts for Celtic's Champions League play-off first leg meeting with NK Maribor in Slovenia on Wednesday. (Sunday Express)

Mohsni served a two-game domestic ban following his red card in pre-season

Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni concedes his Rangers career will be over if he has another moment of madness like the red card for an apparent headbutt in the recent friendly defeat by Derby County. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson deserves a roaring reception when he returns to Ibrox as Clyde manager for Monday's Challenge Cup tie, according to Rangers boss Ally McCoist. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Manager Alan Stubbs insists Hibernian will no longer sign players based on their Wikipedia description and feels the club are operating "a million per cent better" since he came in as part of a summer overhaul.(Sunday Mail)

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes, 51, who left the club last season, says he was not given time to succeed at Old Trafford.(Mail on Sunday)

The Scotsman labelled the job "impossible", after being sacked less than a year into his six-year contract in April.(Mail on Sunday)