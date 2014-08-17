FA Cup: Non-league hopefuls set out on the road to Wembley

The FA Cup trophy paid a visit to Fairford Town who lost 3-1 at home to Knaphill

The first of 734 ties leading to the FA Cup final on 30 May kicked off this weekend as the extra preliminary qualifying round got under way.

Of the 368 contenders taking part, there were 623 goals scored, with 148 teams going out, and 35 games going to replays.

Among the big winners were Molesey, who beat Haywards Heath 11-0, and Coleshill Town as they beat Nuneaton Griff 10-0.

The stage is the first of 14 rounds, culminating in the final at Wembley.

Brody Robertson scored his first FA Cup goal in Cleethorpes Town's 4-1 win over Borrowash Victoria

Former England and Newcastle midfielder Chris Waddle, twice a beaten finalist, was among a crowd of 371 to see his 20-year-old son Jack bow out at the first hurdle as Worksop were beaten 2-0 at Staveley Miners Welfare in Derbyshire.

The FA Cup itself paid a visit to Fairford Town, but that is as close as the Gloucestershire club will get to the trophy, after losing 3-1 at home to Knaphill.

James Phillips, at 22 years old, is the youngest ever manager in the competition, but he saw his Romsey Town side bow out 3-1 at home to Fareham Town.

Mole Valley beat Chichester City 3-2 to win an FA Cup tie at the fifth time of asking

Cumbria's Holker Old Boys had three brothers in the side that drew 2-2 with Ashington AFC, with Jamie and Danny Pattinson on target, and sibling Stuart also in the starting line-up.

Bradford-based Albion Sports came from a goal behind to beat Thackley 2-1 with their goals scored by Danny Facey, younger brother of former Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield forward, Delroy.

Some teams stand out for their names, including Thurnby Nirvana from Leicestershire who beat Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5-1, a scoreline replicated by Handsworth Parramore against Oadby Town.

However, there was disappointment for Sporting Bengal United, beaten 2-1 at home by FC Clacton.

The Road to Wembley Round Ties Clubs Extra preliminary 184 368 Preliminary 160 320 First qualifying 116 232 Second qualifying 80 160 Third qualifying 40 80 Fourth qualifying 32 64 First round 40 80 Second round 20 40 Third round 32 64 Fourth round 16 32 Fifth round 8 16 Quarter-finals 4 8 Semi-finals 2 4 Final 1 2

FC Romania, the Hertfordshire-based side making their debut in the competition just eight years after their first competitive game against a team called Beating Chastards, were held at home by Haverhill Rovers, 0-0.

Elsewhere, Kardan Campbell opened the scoring for Hertford Town after just 17 seconds as they won 3-0 at Haringey Borough, much to the satisfaction of manager Paul Halsey, brother of former Premier League referee Mark.

Shropshire's Ellesmere Rangers were unable to upset the odds, as the competition's lowest ranked team lost 2-1 at Wellington.

Cammell Laird against West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC was postponed, and Shepton Mallet progressed thanks to a walkover following the withdrawal of Ilfracombe Town.

