FA Cup: Non-league hopefuls set out on the road to Wembley
The first of 734 ties leading to the FA Cup final on 30 May kicked off this weekend as the extra preliminary qualifying round got under way.
Of the 368 contenders taking part, there were 623 goals scored, with 148 teams going out, and 35 games going to replays.
Among the big winners were Molesey, who beat Haywards Heath 11-0, and Coleshill Town as they beat Nuneaton Griff 10-0.
The stage is the first of 14 rounds, culminating in the final at Wembley.
Former England and Newcastle midfielder Chris Waddle, twice a beaten finalist, was among a crowd of 371 to see his 20-year-old son Jack bow out at the first hurdle as Worksop were beaten 2-0 at Staveley Miners Welfare in Derbyshire.
The FA Cup itself paid a visit to Fairford Town, but that is as close as the Gloucestershire club will get to the trophy, after losing 3-1 at home to Knaphill.
James Phillips, at 22 years old, is the youngest ever manager in the competition, but he saw his Romsey Town side bow out 3-1 at home to Fareham Town.
Cumbria's Holker Old Boys had three brothers in the side that drew 2-2 with Ashington AFC, with Jamie and Danny Pattinson on target, and sibling Stuart also in the starting line-up.
Bradford-based Albion Sports came from a goal behind to beat Thackley 2-1 with their goals scored by Danny Facey, younger brother of former Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield forward, Delroy.
Some teams stand out for their names, including Thurnby Nirvana from Leicestershire who beat Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5-1, a scoreline replicated by Handsworth Parramore against Oadby Town.
However, there was disappointment for Sporting Bengal United, beaten 2-1 at home by FC Clacton.
|The Road to Wembley
|Round
|Ties
|Clubs
|Extra preliminary
|184
|368
|Preliminary
|160
|320
|First qualifying
|116
|232
|Second qualifying
|80
|160
|Third qualifying
|40
|80
|Fourth qualifying
|32
|64
|First round
|40
|80
|Second round
|20
|40
|Third round
|32
|64
|Fourth round
|16
|32
|Fifth round
|8
|16
|Quarter-finals
|4
|8
|Semi-finals
|2
|4
|Final
|1
|2
FC Romania, the Hertfordshire-based side making their debut in the competition just eight years after their first competitive game against a team called Beating Chastards, were held at home by Haverhill Rovers, 0-0.
Elsewhere, Kardan Campbell opened the scoring for Hertford Town after just 17 seconds as they won 3-0 at Haringey Borough, much to the satisfaction of manager Paul Halsey, brother of former Premier League referee Mark.
Shropshire's Ellesmere Rangers were unable to upset the odds, as the competition's lowest ranked team lost 2-1 at Wellington.
Cammell Laird against West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC was postponed, and Shepton Mallet progressed thanks to a walkover following the withdrawal of Ilfracombe Town.
