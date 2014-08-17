Joe Ironside: Alfreton sign Sheffield United striker on loan

Ironside scored twice in 10 games during a loan spell with FC Halifax last season

Alfreton Town have signed striker Joe Ironside on a month's loan from League One club Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old made his Alfreton debut in Saturday's 2-0 Conference defeat at Forest Green Rovers and will be with them until 16 September.

Ironside has made 23 appearances for his parent club, although he has yet to score his first Football League goal.

He is contracted to the Blades until the summer of next year, with the option of a further 12 months.