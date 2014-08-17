Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes his side's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City is "rough justice" for the club.

The visitors took the lead through David Silva, and even though the Magpies improved in the second half it was City who claimed the three points when Sergio Aguero scored in stoppage time.

Newcastle have only kept one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, and have lost four of their last five home games in the league.