BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-2 Man City: Defeat is rough justice - Alan Pardew

Defeat is rough justice - Pardew

Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes his side's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City is "rough justice" for the club.

The visitors took the lead through David Silva, and even though the Magpies improved in the second half it was City who claimed the three points when Sergio Aguero scored in stoppage time.

Newcastle have only kept one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, and have lost four of their last five home games in the league.

Top videos

Video

Defeat is rough justice - Pardew

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories