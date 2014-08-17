Luis Suarez bite: Barcelona striker set to play on Monday

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Uruguay's Luis Suarez bites Chiellini

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique says striker Luis Suarez could play a "few minutes" in a friendly against Mexican champions Club Leon on Monday.

Suarez's four-month ban for biting an opponent was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) last week.

But the Uruguay striker, 27, can now train and play in friendly matches, and Enrique said on Sunday: "He has been working hard when training alone.

"So I think he can have a few minutes tomorrow in front of the fans."

Luis Suarez controversies June 2014: Banned for four months from any football-related activity, plus nine international matches, for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini April 2013: Apologises for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and receives a 10-game ban Dec 2011: Given eight-match suspension and fined £40,000 for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra Nov 2010: Given seven-match ban for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal on the shoulder while playing for Ajax

Suarez, who has had two training sessions with his new Barca team-mates, has not played since biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's World Cup group match in Brazil on 24 June.

Media playback is not supported on this device Luis Suarez will change says Barcelona president

A full explanation of the Cas ruling, which still prevents him from playing "organised" matches but now allows him to take part in all "football-related activities", will be published at a later date.

Suarez will still have to serve the remaining eight games of his record nine-match ban in competitive international matches, while his competitive Barcelona debut is likely to be at La Liga rivals Real Madrid on 26 October.

Suarez is due to be officially presented as a new Barcelona player on Monday at the Nou Camp.