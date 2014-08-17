BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Southampton: Brendan Rodgers praises Reds desire

Liverpool had desire 'in abundance'

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers praises his side's will to win after they overcame Southampton 2-1, and believes the Reds' performances will improve as the season goes on.

Raheem Sterling's first-half strike was cancelled out by Nathaniel Clyne, but the home side still claimed an opening-weekend win thanks to Daniel Sturridge's 79th minute goal.

Liverpool have now scored in all but one of their last 29 Premier League games.

