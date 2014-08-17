BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Southampton: Saints did not deserve to lose - Ronald Koeman
- From the section Football
New Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says his side "didn't deserve to lose" as they suffer a 2-1 defeat away against Liverpool.
Raheem Sterling put the hosts in front in the first half, and despite Nathaniel Clyne equalising for the visitors it was Liverpool who took the three points when Daniel Sturridge struck from close range.
Southampton have won just one of their last five away Premier League games.