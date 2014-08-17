Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says his team's strength in defence was the best aspect of their 2-0 win away at Newcastle to open their Premier League title defence.

David Silva gave City a first half lead, set up by a great backheel from Edin Dzeko, before Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score in the closing minutes.

The result also ensured that a defending Premier League champion has still not lost their first game of the following season.