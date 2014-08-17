Rangers Ladies thrash Falkirk FC 22-0 to reach Cup quarter-finals
- From the section Women's Football
Rangers Ladies thrashed Falkirk FC 22-0 in the third round of the Scottish Cup as six players hit hat-tricks.
Lisa Swanson and Kirsty Howat each scored four as Rangers eased into the quarter-finals.
Swanson opened the scoring after four minutes, and Rangers held a 14-0 lead at half-time.
Erin Cuthbert, Megan Sneddon, Kathy Hill and Hayley Cunningham all bagged three apiece, while Sophie Riley and Suzanne Mulvey completed the rout.
Elsewhere in the cup, holders Glasgow City, who won the League Cup last season, progressed with a 7-0 defeat of Celtic 20s.
Courtney Whyte and Susan Fairlie each scored twice with Fiona Brown, Eilish McSorley and Jo Love also on target.
First team coach Donald Jennow said of City's win: "The Scottish Cup has been one of our most successful tournaments in recent history so I am pleased that we have made into the hat for the next round."
Falkirk Ladies beat Hutchinson Vale 3-1 and Spartans were 5-2 winners at Forfar Farmington.
Inverness City eliminated Boroughmuir Thistle 7-1 and Glasgow Girls lost 3-0 to Hamilton Academical.
Aberdeen Ladies and Hibs Ladies progress as their opponents withdrew.
Scottish Cup third-round results
Hutchison Vale 1-3 Falkirk Ladies
Inverness City 7-1 Boroughmuir Thistle
Glasgow City 7-0 Celtic 20s
Falkirk FC 0-22 Rangers Ladies
Glasgow Girls 0-3 Hamilton Academical
Forfar Farmington 2-5 Spartans
Hibernian Ladies v W Aberdeen II (Hibs go through as W Aberdeen II forfeited game)
Aberdeen Ladies v Renfrew Ladies (Aberdeen go through after Renfrew withdrew)