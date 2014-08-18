Swansea must refocus after Man Utd win, says Lukasz Fabianski

Lukasz Fabianski was an FA Cup winner during his time at Arsenal

Lukasz Fabianski says Swansea City cannot get too carried away following their opening day Premier League win at Manchester United.

Goals from Ki Sung-Yueng and Gylfi Sigurdsson secured the Swans historic first league win at Old Trafford.

But keeper Fabianski, 29, signed from Arsenal, insists Swansea must now refocus for upcoming home games against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

"We have to make it great by winning the home games," he said.

"The important thing is to not get too excited about this and prepare ourselves for the home games.

"I just hope we put in a good effort in training and prepare ourselves well for the next game and take maximum points in the next home game."

Garry Monk's side host newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday before West Brom visit the Liberty Stadium the following week.

Wayne Rooney's overhead kick cancelled out Ki's opener for the Swans, but some uncertain defending allowed midfielder Sigurdsson to score a 72nd-minute winner.

Polish international Fabianski, who made his Swansea debut at Old Trafford, hopes the victory will give the side confidence for the season ahead.

"It was a great way to start the season," Fabianski said.

"Maybe we didn't create too many chances but what we created we took them and that's what counts.

"It's always a difficult moment when you concede a goal but the few minutes after that goal we stayed solid in the back.

"We never gave too many chances [to] them and our shape looked pretty good and we had one opportunity and we took it.

"We are very, very pleased with the start and hopefully we're going to continue like that in the coming games."