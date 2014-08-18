Cardiff City: Sean Morrison expects stiff competition for places

Sean Morrison spent three years at Reading

Cardiff City new boy Sean Morrison says he is looking forward to fighting for a first team place.

The 23-year-old defender watched the Bluebirds' 3-1 win over Huddersfield from the bench but hopes to play against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

It would be his second game sight of the Latics this season after playing against them for previous club Reading in the 2-2 draw on the opening weekend.

"There's nothing but healthy competition," he said.

Morrison said his rivals for a starting place at centre-back, Mark Hudson and Matthew Connolly, were "fantastic" on Saturday against his former club Huddersfield Town.

But the Plymouth-born player, who has also played for his hometown club and Swindon Town, says he can force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting 11.

"You've got to believe in your own ability," Morrison added.

"So if I can get on the training pitch, show what I can do then get out here, put on the shirt and show the fans what I can do, I'll be a happy man.

"I'm hoping the gaffer gives me the nod so I can get out there and show everyone what I can do."

Morrison completed his move to the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, along with Norwich winger Anthony Pilkington.

The arrival of Morrison and Pilkington bolstered manager Solskjaer's squad and took the total number of summer signings to eight.

"It's a big squad but the quality is endless with the players they've got in every position," Morrison said.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing with players like that."